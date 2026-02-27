BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for Friday's NBA, College Basketball and NHL Action

Friday's sports slate delivers premium entertainment across multiple leagues, making it the perfect time to claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer. New users can secure up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, with code SI1500 required. Tonight's action spans NBA showdowns, college basketball battles and NHL matchups, giving bettors plenty of sportsbook promos opportunities. This welcome offer remains available through Feb. 27.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for tonight's basketball and hockey games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with substantial protection on their initial wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, users can place their first bet on any of tonight's games, including the Nuggets vs. Thunder NBA clash or the Golden Knights vs. Capitals NHL matchup.

If your first wager wins on games like Michigan vs. Illinois in college basketball, you keep your winnings and original stake. However, if your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. For wagers over $50, the operator splits your refund into five equal bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Key terms include:

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Code SI1500 is required during registration.

• Minimum $10 deposit and first bet required.

• Maximum bonus bet refund of $1,500.

• Available to new users only.

For example, if you wager $500 on the Knicks vs. Bucks game and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling your original $500 stake. These bonus bets can then be used on upcoming games like Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan or the Wild vs. Mammoth.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Friday's sports action

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code takes just minutes, allowing you to bet on tonight's compelling matchups across three major sports leagues.

Click the registration link and enter bonus code for BetMGM SI1500 during account creation. Provide required personal information including name, address, email and driver's license for identity verification. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any available market, such as the Cavaliers vs. Pistons spread or college basketball totals. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours. Use bonus bets within seven days on any subsequent games or markets.

For additional insights into BetMGM's features, betting options and user experience, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

Beyond the welcome offer, BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers and sport-specific bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events, ensuring continued value for active bettors.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

