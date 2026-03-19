Round 1 delivers thrilling matchups, and new bettors can capitalize with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. This welcome offer provides up to $1500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses on games like BYU vs. Texas or Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through March 19.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for March Madness betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers new users protection on their first wager up to $1500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first bet on any Round 1 game. If your wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.

Key terms include:

Bonus code SI1500 required during registration.

Minimum $10 deposit to qualify.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake.

For example, if you bet $500 on BYU to cover the spread against Texas and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. If Gonzaga fails to cover against Kennesaw State on a $1200 wager, you get five $240 bonus bets worth $1200 total.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Round 1

Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus and bet on Thursday's tournament action:

Click the registration link and enter bonus code for BetMGM SI1500 during account creation. Complete identity verification with your driver's license and personal information. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any Round 1 game, including Saint Mary's vs. Texas A&M or Houston vs. Idaho. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately; if it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights on features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for college basketball

Beyond the welcome offer, BetMGM regularly features ongoing promotions for existing customers during the tournament. The sportsbook frequently provides odds boosts, parlay insurance, and tournament-specific bonuses throughout the event. Check the 'Promos' tab in your BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover daily enhanced odds and special college basketball betting opportunities.

These recurring promotions complement your initial BetMGM Sportsbook promo code experience and provide continued value as you follow the tournament's progression.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.