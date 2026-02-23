BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' for Monday's NBA and College Basketball Games

Monday's exciting basketball slate features top NBA matchups and compelling college games, making it the perfect time to claim the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' offer. New users can secure up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, with code 'SI1500' required for this Feb. 23 promotion. Whether you're eyeing the Pistons vs. Spurs showdown or the Houston vs. Kansas college clash, this welcome offer enhances your betting experience across all sportsbook promos available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Monday's basketball games

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers substantial value for new users ready to bet on Monday's basketball action. After registering and making your first deposit of at least $10, you can place your initial wager on any basketball market, from the Rockets vs. Jazz NBA game to the Louisville vs. North Carolina college matchup. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The bonus structure varies based on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Houston vs. Kansas game and lose, you'd receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Smaller wagers under $50 result in a single bonus bet matching your stake amount.

Key terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Code 'SI1500' must be entered during registration.

Available for first-time BetMGM users only.

Consider betting on the Pistons vs. Spurs game at +110 odds with a $500 wager. If it wins, you keep your $550 total payout with no bonus bets issued. If it loses, you'd receive five $100 bonus bets to use on future basketball games throughout the week.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for basketball betting

Getting started with your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code takes just minutes before Monday's games tip off.

Click the registration link and enter bonus code for BetMGM 'SI1500' during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any basketball game, from NBA spreads to college totals. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours to continue betting on upcoming games.

Ready to start betting on Monday's basketball action? Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing basketball bettors

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently features basketball-specific boosts, parlay insurance options, and enhanced odds for major games throughout the season. These rotating promotions often include profit boosts for NBA player props and college basketball tournament specials.

Current users can discover these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. The promotions section updates regularly with new opportunities, including same-game parlay boosts and early payout specials for basketball games. Check back frequently to maximize your betting value on future NBA and college basketball contests.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

