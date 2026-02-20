BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for NBA, College Basketball and Winter Games Action

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new users betting on this weekend's loaded sports slate. Friday's NBA action kicks off an incredible stretch featuring elite college basketball matchups and Winter Games medal events. New bettors can explore sportsbook promos with this generous welcome offer available through Feb. 20.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for weekend basketball and Winter Games betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most eligible states receive the First Bet offer worth up to $1,500, while Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia users can claim a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. Both require the promo code SI1500 during registration.

For the First Bet offer, new users make their initial wager on any market. If you bet on Houston versus Arizona and lose a $500 wager, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. Wagers over $50 split into five equal bonus bets, while smaller amounts receive one bonus bet. If you win your NBA or Winter Games bet, you keep your winnings and can withdraw immediately.

Key terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Maximum bonus bet value of $1,500.

Code SI1500 must be entered during registration.

Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia residents receive $150 in bonus bets when their initial $10 wager wins. This creates an excellent opportunity for betting on Friday's NBA games or Saturday's college basketball showcase. The bonus arrives as three $50 bonus bets with seven-day expiration dates.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for this weekend's action

Getting started with BetMGM Sportsbook takes just minutes before you can bet on Houston-Arizona or the Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game.

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Complete account verification with personal information and identification documents. Make your minimum $10 deposit using available banking methods. Place your qualifying wager on NBA games, college basketball or Winter Games events. Receive bonus bets if your First Bet loses or collect $150 bonus bets when your $10 wager wins in select states.

New users can explore additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Regular customers find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses and sport-specific promotions in the app's dedicated Promos section. These rotating offers enhance betting value throughout major sporting events like March Madness and playoff seasons.

The sportsbook frequently features enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special promotions tied to major sporting events. Existing users should check the Promos tab regularly to discover new opportunities for bonus bets and enhanced odds on their favorite teams and players.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.