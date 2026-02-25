BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' for NBA, College Basketball, NHL Return to Play
The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' unlocks a $1,500 First Bet for new users betting on Wednesday's exciting slate of NBA, college basketball and NHL action. This welcome offer requires the bonus code 'SI1500' and provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available Feb. 25.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Wednesday's basketball and hockey games
New BetMGM users can claim this generous welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' when registering. The promotion allows you to place your first real money wager on any of tonight's marquee matchups, including Thunder vs. Pistons, Celtics vs. Nuggets, or the NHL's return featuring Maple Leafs vs. Lightning. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
The bonus structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Celtics to beat the Nuggets and lose, you'd receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Available for first-time BetMGM users only.
- Bonus code 'SI1500' must be entered during registration.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM promo code for tonight's NBA and NHL return
Follow these simple steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code and start betting on tonight's action-packed schedule:
- Click the registration link and create your BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500'.
- Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any game, including Arkansas vs. Texas A&M or Golden Knights vs. Kings.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours.
For more details about features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing users can find enhanced odds on popular markets, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the week. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts for NBA player props and NHL goal scorer markets.
To access these ongoing promotions, navigate to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. The promotional offerings change regularly, so checking frequently ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience on games like St. John's vs. UConn or Flyers vs. Capitals.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.