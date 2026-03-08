BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for NBA Sunday Slate and World Baseball Classic Betting

New bettors can claim a substantial welcome offer with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when wagering on Sunday's NBA showcase games and World Baseball Classic action. The $1500 First Bet offer provides bonus bets back if your initial wager loses, making it an excellent opportunity to explore sportsbook promos while betting on marquee matchups like Celtics vs. Cavaliers and international baseball's premier tournament on March 8.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer works for NBA and World Baseball Classic betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers significant value for new users looking to wager on Sunday's compelling sports slate. After registering and making your first deposit of at least $10, place your initial real money bet on any market. If your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1500 in bonus bets.

The bonus structure varies based on your wager amount:

• Bets over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

• Bets under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

• All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• You must use bonus bets before accessing potential payouts.

For example, if you place a $1000 wager on the Celtics to cover the spread against Cleveland and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1000. Alternatively, you could target World Baseball Classic pool play action, perhaps backing Team USA in a crucial matchup that could determine knockout round positioning.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Sunday's games

Getting started with the Bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward and positions you to bet on both NBA playoff positioning battles and international baseball drama:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using promo code SI1500. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license information. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any NBA game or World Baseball Classic matchup. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets up to $1500 within your account. Use bonus bets within seven days on additional NBA or baseball markets.

Sunday's slate offers numerous betting opportunities, from the Celtics-Cavaliers Eastern Conference showdown to high-scoring potential in Bulls vs. Kings. World Baseball Classic pool play adds another dimension with national pride and MLB stars competing for tournament advancement. For detailed analysis of BetMGM's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Beyond the welcome offer, BetMGM consistently provides ongoing value through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing users can find enhanced odds on popular markets, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions that complement major events like NBA Sunday showcases and World Baseball Classic action. These rotating promotions appear regularly in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app, ensuring both new and veteran bettors have access to additional value throughout the sports calendar.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

