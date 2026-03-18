BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' for NCAA Tournament Round 1 Betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets for new users betting on NCAA Tournament Round 1 action Thursday. This welcome offer requires the bonus code 'SI1500' and provides excellent value for tournament betting. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Wednesday, March 18.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NCAA Tournament betting

New BetMGM users can claim this generous welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' when registering. The promotion provides bonus bets back if your first real money wager loses, making it perfect for Thursday's tournament action. You can bet on any of the exciting Round 1 matchups, from TCU vs. Ohio State at 12:15 PM ET to Idaho vs. Houston at 10:10 PM ET.

The offer works differently depending on your location. Most states receive the First Bet offer up to $1,500, while Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia get a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion if your first bet wins.

Key terms for the First Bet offer include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify for the promotion.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Wagers over $50 are split into five bonus bets worth 20% each of your qualifying wager.

Bonus bets expire after seven days from issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.

For example, if you bet $500 on Duke to cover the spread against Siena and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling your original stake. If you bet $1,000 on Arkansas to beat Hawai'i and it loses, you get five $200 bonus bets. The bonus structure ensures you can spread your returned stake across multiple tournament games.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for tournament games

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on Thursday's NCAA Tournament Round 1 games:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500' during the sign-up process. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the promotion. Place your first real money wager on any NCAA Tournament game or market. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets back up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.

You can bet on spreads, totals, moneylines or player props for any of Thursday's games. Popular options include backing Duke as heavy favorites against Siena, taking the over in high-scoring matchups like Texas vs. BYU, or finding value with underdogs like McNeese against Vanderbilt. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently offers enhanced odds on popular tournament games, profit boosts for parlay bets, and special promotions tied to specific matchups. Current customers can find these additional offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app.

These ongoing promotions complement the welcome offer and provide extra value for tournament betting. BetMGM typically updates their promotional offerings daily during major events, so checking the app regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to boost your potential returns on NCAA Tournament wagers.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.