BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for NCAA Tournament Round 1 Betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses on NCAA Tournament Round 1 action Thursday. New users can claim this welcome offer and bet on exciting matchups including Duke vs. Siena and Arkansas vs. Hawai'i. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available March 19.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for NCAA Tournament betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on Thursday's NCAA Tournament games loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. This offer requires the promo code SI1500 during registration and applies to any betting market.

Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:

• Make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the welcome bonus.

• Place your first real money wager on any NCAA Tournament Round 1 game.

• Receive bonus bets equal to your losing stake, up to $1,500 maximum.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

For example, if you bet $500 on Houston to cover the spread against Idaho and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. If you wager $1,200 on Duke to beat Siena straight up and it loses, BetMGM awards five $240 bonus bets adding up to $1,200. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can opt for an alternative offer: bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets if the wager wins.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Thursday's NCAA Tournament games

Follow these steps to secure your bonus code for BetMGM and start betting on NCAA Tournament Round 1:

Click the registration link and create your new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SI1500. Verify your identity by providing required personal information and documentation. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your qualifying first bet on any NCAA Tournament game, from TCU vs. Ohio State at 12:15 PM ET through Idaho vs. Houston at 10:10 PM ET. If your wager loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for detailed information about betting markets, mobile app features and customer support options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers and sport-specific bonuses in the Promos section of the BetMGM mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events like the NCAA Tournament.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.