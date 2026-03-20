BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for NCAA Tournament Round 1 Friday Games

March Madness reaches fever pitch on Friday with first-round NCAA Tournament action, and new users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SI1500. The promotion requires the code SI1500 and offers bonus bets back if your first wager loses on Friday's tournament games, available as of March 20.

Friday's slate features compelling matchups across multiple time slots, from early afternoon tipoffs to late-night finales. Bettors can explore sportsbook promos while analyzing spreads like Arizona favored by 30.5 points over Long Island University and Florida laying 35.5 against Prairie View A&M.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for NCAA Tournament betting

New BetMGM users can secure substantial bonus bet protection with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 promotion. This welcome offer provides up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your initial real money wager loses on any NCAA Tournament game or other sports market.

The promotion operates differently based on your location. Most eligible states receive the First Bet offer, while Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia users can claim a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion if their qualifying wager wins.

Key terms for the First Bet offer include:

Minimum $10 deposit and qualifying wager required.

Bonus bets equal your losing stake up to $1,500 maximum.

Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

For example, if you wager $500 on Kentucky to cover the spread against Santa Clara and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling your original $500 stake. Alternatively, betting $1,200 on Utah State versus Villanova would yield five $240 bonus bets if unsuccessful.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for March Madness

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Friday's NCAA Tournament games requires completing a straightforward registration and betting process.

Register a new BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500 and provide required personal information including driver's license verification. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your qualifying real money wager on any NCAA Tournament game, such as Missouri versus Miami or California Baptist against Kansas. Receive bonus bets if your wager loses, or withdraw winnings immediately if successful.

New users should review the complete terms and conditions in our comprehensive BetMGM review before placing their first wager.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users during March Madness

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the NCAA Tournament. These supplementary offers typically include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and specialized March Madness betting markets.

Current BetMGM users can access these rotating promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile application. The operator frequently updates these offers during major sporting events like March Madness to provide additional betting value beyond the new user welcome promotion.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.