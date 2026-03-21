BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for NCAA Tournament Saturday Late Games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Saturday's NCAA Tournament action. New users can claim this welcome offer and bet on exciting Round 2 matchups including Duke vs. TCU and Houston vs. Texas A&M. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available March 21.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NCAA Tournament betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with bonus bet protection on their first wager. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. This offer requires the promo code SI1500 during registration.

Saturday's NCAA Tournament slate features compelling matchups perfect for this welcome bonus. You could bet on Duke covering the spread against TCU, or take the over on total points in the Houston-Texas A&M clash. If your first wager on these games loses, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake.

Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

For example, if you bet $500 on Gonzaga to beat Texas and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. These bonus bets must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn directly.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus code for BetMGM and bet on Saturday's games

Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM welcome offer and bet on Saturday's NCAA Tournament games:

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM promo code SI1500 during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any NCAA Tournament game, such as Illinois vs. VCU or Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.

New users can explore additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users during tournament play

BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the NCAA Tournament. These include profit boosts on parlays, enhanced odds on featured games, and special tournament-themed bonuses. Current users should regularly check the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover the latest offers.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings during major sporting events like the NCAA Tournament. These bonuses complement the new user welcome offer and provide additional value for continued betting on college basketball action.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.