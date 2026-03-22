BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' for NCAA Tournament Sunday Games

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' offers new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Sunday's NCAA Tournament Round 2 matchups. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on Iowa vs. Florida, Utah State vs. Arizona, UCLA vs. UConn, and Texas Tech vs. Alabama. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of March 22.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NCAA Tournament betting

New BetMGM users can claim this generous welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' when registering. The promotion provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses, making it an excellent opportunity to bet on Sunday's NCAA Tournament games. You must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager to unlock your welcome bonus.

The offer varies by state, with most locations receiving the First Bet protection up to $1,500. However, users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can opt for a different promotion: bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. Both versions require the same BetMGM promo code 'SI1500' during registration.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, BetMGM awards five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake if the bet loses.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.

For example, if you place a $500 first bet on Iowa to upset Florida and it loses, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. If UCLA defeats UConn in your winning scenario, you keep your original winnings plus any additional payouts. This BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer provides excellent value for NCAA Tournament betting.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus code for BetMGM and bet on Sunday's games

Follow these simple steps to claim your BetMGM welcome offer and start betting on Sunday's NCAA Tournament action:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500' during the sign-up process. Verify your identity by providing required personal information and driver's license details. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your qualifying first bet on any NCAA Tournament game, such as the Iowa vs. Florida matchup or Utah State vs. Arizona. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets back up to $1,500 within 24 hours of settlement.

The registration process typically takes just a few minutes, allowing you to start betting on Sunday's games quickly. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions throughout the NCAA Tournament. These additional bonuses help enhance your betting experience on games like Texas Tech vs. Alabama and UCLA vs. UConn.

Current customers should check the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app regularly to discover new offers. The operator frequently updates these promotions, especially during major sporting events like the NCAA Tournament. Popular ongoing offers include same-game parlay boosts, early payout specials, and deposit match bonuses for qualifying users.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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