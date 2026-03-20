BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500': Get $1,500 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Friday Late Games

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on Friday's exciting NCAA Tournament late slate. New customers can also explore other sportsbook promos available through March 20.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NCAA Tournament betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' provides excellent value for new users looking to wager on Friday's NCAA Tournament action. This promotion requires the bonus code 'SI1500' during registration and offers different benefits depending on your state.

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For most eligible states, new users receive their stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager loses. In Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, users get $150 in bonus bets if their initial $10 bet wins. The terms include:

• Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify for the promotion.

• First bet protection up to $1,500 in most states (bonus bets returned if you lose).

• Alternative offer in MI, NJ, PA, WV: $150 bonus bets if your $10 bet wins.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

For example, if you bet $500 on Iowa to upset Clemson and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. If you wagered on UCF to beat UCLA for $100 and lost, you would get one $100 bonus bet. These bonus bets can then be used on any remaining NCAA Tournament games throughout the weekend.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Friday's games

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Friday's NCAA Tournament late games is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started with your welcome bonus:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500' during the sign-up process. Verify your identity by providing required documentation like your driver's license. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the promotion. Place your first real money wager on any of Friday's late NCAA Tournament games. If your bet loses (in most states), receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets within seven days on additional NCAA Tournament action.

For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through ongoing promotions for existing users. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-themed bonuses throughout March Madness. These promotions frequently appear in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM mobile app and website.

The sportsbook often features enhanced odds on popular betting markets and profit boosts for specific game types during major sporting events. Existing users should regularly check their promotional dashboard for personalized offers and limited-time bonuses that complement the tournament action.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.