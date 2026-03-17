BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1500 First Bet for College Basketball First Four Games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers new users up to $1500 in bonus bets if their first wager loses on Tuesday's First Four matchups. This welcome offer requires the code SI1500 and provides an excellent opportunity to bet on UMBC vs Howard and Texas vs NC State. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through March 17.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for college basketball betting

New BetMGM users can claim this generous welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering. The promotion allows you to place your first real money wager on any college basketball market, including Tuesday's First Four games. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1500 in bonus bets.

The bonus structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, if you bet $1000 on UMBC to beat Howard and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1000. Wagers under $50 result in a single bonus bet equal to your stake amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Original stake not returned when using bonus bets.

Available only to first-time BetMGM customers.

Consider betting on UMBC's 12-game winning streak to continue against Howard, or back Texas to bounce back from their recent struggles against NC State. If your First Four prediction proves incorrect, you'll have up to $1500 in bonus bets to use on Thursday's first round games.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for college basketball

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on Tuesday's First Four games:

Click the registration link and create your BetMGM account using bonus code for BetMGM SI1500. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on UMBC vs Howard, Texas vs NC State, or any other available market. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or continue betting. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours to use on additional college basketball action.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides value to existing customers through daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special col promotions. Current users can find these ongoing bonuses in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts on popular college basketball bets, cashback opportunities on losing parlays, and exclusive tournament-specific bonuses.

The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings throughout college basketball, ensuring both new and existing customers have multiple ways to enhance their tournament betting experience. Check the app daily for the latest boosts and special offers as the tournament progresses.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

This is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.