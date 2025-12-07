BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gets You Up to $1,500 for NFL Week 14
NFL Week 14 arrives Sunday, Dec. 7, with critical playoff implications across multiple divisions as teams fight for postseason positioning. New users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses on any of Sunday's pivotal matchups. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and gives bettors extra value when wagering on sportsbook promos for Week 14's slate of games.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for NFL Week 14
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-time users with protection on their initial wager up to $1,500. New customers must enter the bonus code for BetMGM during registration, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place their first real money bet on any NFL Week 14 market. If the qualifying wager wins, bettors keep their winnings and original stake.
If the first bet loses, BetMGM returns the full stake as bonus bets with specific distribution rules. Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake, while bets under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the lost amount. For example, a losing $1,000 bet on the Bills-Ravens game would generate five $200 bonus bets, while a losing $40 wager on Packers-Lions would return one $40 bonus bet.
Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 required during registration.
- Minimum $10 deposit and first bet required.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and stake is not returned on bonus bet wins.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM promo code for NFL Week 14
Claiming the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer takes just a few minutes before Sunday's NFL Week 14 kickoffs. Follow these steps to secure up to $1,500 in bonus bet protection:
- Click any BetMGM link on this page to begin registration.
- Enter BetMGM promo code SI1500 in the designated field during account creation.
- Complete registration with personal information and identity verification.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any NFL Week 14 game or market.
- Receive bonus bets within 24 hours if your qualifying wager loses.
New users can bet on any Week 14 matchup, from the early Browns-Steelers AFC North battle to Monday night's Chiefs-Broncos rivalry game. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights on the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the new user welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions in the BetMGM Sportsbook app's "Promos" section. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the NFL season.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors
Already have a BetMGM Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$2,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.