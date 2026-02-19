BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Make A $1500 First Bet on NBA, College Basketball and Genesis Invitational Action

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new users betting on Thursday's packed sports schedule. With 10 NBA games, college basketball matchups across major conferences, and the Genesis Invitational tee-off at Riviera Country Club, Feb. 19 offers prime betting opportunities. New BetMGM customers can explore extensive sportsbook promos while wagering on marquee contests like Boston at Golden State or backing Scottie Scheffler in golf's prestigious tournament.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Thursday's sports action

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most eligible states receive the First Bet offer up to $1,500, while Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia customers can claim a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. Both require the promo code SI1500 during registration.

For the $1,500 First Bet offer, new users make their initial wager on any market. If you bet $100 on the Celtics to cover against Golden State and lose, BetMGM returns your $100 stake as bonus bets. Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets, while smaller amounts receive one bonus bet. If you place the maximum $1,500 on Rory McIlroy to win the Genesis Invitational and it loses, you receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Key terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Wagers over $50 split into five equal bonus bets.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for NBA and college basketball betting

Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus and bet on Thursday's action:

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during account creation. Complete identity verification with your driver's license and personal information. Make your minimum $10 deposit using available payment methods. Place your qualifying wager on NBA games, college basketball or Genesis Invitational markets. Receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, or $150 bonus bets if your $10 bet wins in select states.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for detailed sportsbook analysis and additional insights.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome bonus. Current customers can access daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions through the app's dedicated Promos section. These rotating bonuses often target popular events like NBA primetime games or PGA Tour tournaments, providing enhanced value for regular bettors. Check the BetMGM Sportsbook app regularly to discover the latest promotional opportunities and maximize your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.