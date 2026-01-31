BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet for Seattle vs New England

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers a $1,500 First Bet for new users betting on Seattle vs New England. This welcome offer provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses, making it an ideal opportunity to bet on the Big Game. Current sportsbook promos like this one are available through Jan. 31.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Seattle vs New England betting

New BetMGM users can claim this welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering their account. The promotion allows you to place your first real money wager on any Seattle vs New England betting market, with protection up to $1,500. If your initial bet wins, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately.

However, if your first wager on the Seattle vs New England matchup loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum. The bonus structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a losing $1,000 bet on Seattle to win would result in five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000.

Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for BetMGM and bet on Seattle vs New England

Getting started with this BetMGM promo code takes just a few simple steps to begin betting on the Big Game.

Register a new BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500 and provide required verification documents. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to activate the welcome offer. Place your first real money wager on any Seattle vs New England betting market. Collect your winnings if successful, or receive bonus bets if your wager loses.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. These regular offers include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience. You can find the latest available promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app or desktop platform.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.