BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers $1500 First Bet for Tuesday's NBA, NCAAB and NHL Action

Tuesday's packed sports slate featuring NBA playoff races, conference tournament basketball and NHL division battles provides the perfect opportunity to claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 welcome offer. New users can secure up to $1500 in bonus bet protection when wagering on March 3 games across multiple leagues. The promotion requires the bonus code SI1500 and delivers comprehensive coverage for your initial wager on sportsbook promos .

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Tuesday's basketball and hockey games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 transforms your first wager into a protected bet worth up to $1500. New customers who register and use this promo code receive their stake back in bonus bets if their initial wager loses. This protection applies perfectly to Tuesday's action, whether you're backing Dallas against Charlotte in the NBA, supporting an underdog in conference tournament play, or wagering on NHL division rivalries.

The offer operates with specific terms that maximize value for new bettors:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus code SI1500.

First bet protection covers wagers up to $1500 in total value.

Losing bets return as bonus bets within the same dollar amount.

Wagers over $50 split into five separate bonus bets worth 20% each.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

No withdrawal restrictions apply to winnings from successful first bets.

For example, if you wager $1000 on the Thunder to cover against Chicago and the bet loses, BetMGM returns five $200 bonus bets totaling your original stake. Alternatively, a winning $800 wager on a conference tournament upset pays out immediately with full withdrawal access. The flexibility makes this promotion ideal for Tuesday's diverse betting opportunities across NBA, NCAAB and NHL markets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Tuesday's multi-sport action

Claiming the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 requires four straightforward steps that prepare you for Tuesday's basketball and hockey betting opportunities.

Register your new BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500 during the sign-up process. Complete identity verification by providing required documentation and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the welcome promotion. Place your first real money wager on any NBA, NCAAB or NHL market for Tuesday's games.

The registration process takes minutes and immediately unlocks access to Tuesday's extensive betting menu. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions enhance your Tuesday betting experience

BetMGM consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the welcome offer. The sportsbook's 'Promos' section features daily boosts, enhanced odds and specialized offers that complement Tuesday's multi-sport schedule. These promotions often target specific games or player performances, creating additional value for conference tournament underdogs or NHL goal-scoring props.

Regular users benefit from BetMGM's rotating selection of same-game parlay insurance, early payout specials and loyalty rewards. Check the mobile app's promotions tab frequently to discover new opportunities that align with your Tuesday betting strategy across NBA, NCAAB and NHL markets.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.