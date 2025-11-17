BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 Back for Monday Night Football
Monday Night Football features an intriguing matchup between the Cowboys and Raiders on Nov. 17, making it the perfect opportunity to claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer. New users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome promotion requires the bonus code SI1500 and provides excellent value for betting on this and other sportsbook promos for Week 11’s Monday night clash. With both teams coming off losses, expect a competitive game and numerous great betting opportunities.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Monday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-time customers with significant protection on their initial wager. After registering with the promo code SI1500 and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first bet on any market, including Monday Night Football between the Cowboys and Raiders. If your wager wins, you keep all the cash winnings.
However, if your first bet loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. The structure of these bonus bets depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.
Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- For wagers under $50, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.
- For example, if you bet $100 on the Cowboys to cover the spread and lose, you would receive five $20 bonus bets.
For Monday Night Football specifically, you could wager on Dallas' high-powered offense, led by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, to be victorious against a Raiders defense that limited Denver to just 220 yards last week. If the Cowboys fail to cover or your bet loses, the bonus bets give you another chance to capitalize on the game.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your bonus code for BetMGM Monday Night Football offer
Claiming this welcome bonus for Monday Night Football betting is straightforward with these steps:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete the sign-up process with your personal information and verify your identity with a driver's license.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or other available banking methods.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including Cowboys vs Raiders props, spreads, or totals.
- If you win, withdraw your cash immediately, or if you lose, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
Remember that bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on new wagers within seven days. When using bonus bets, BetMGM does not return the stake amount, only the winnings from successful bonus bet wagers. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about this sportsbook.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These regular promotions often include enhanced odds on popular games, parlay insurance, and profit boosts for specific betting markets. Current users can find these offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app or desktop site, where new promotions are updated frequently throughout the week.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Raiders vs. Broncos game.
Compare Monday Night Football promos
Unlock more sportsbook promos for this Cowboys vs. Raiders game with the links below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.