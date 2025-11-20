BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for Bills vs. Texans Thursday Night Football
Thursday Night Football brings an exciting AFC matchup on Nov. 20 as the Buffalo Bills (7-3) visit the Houston Texans (5-5). New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets using BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for this primetime showdown. Both teams enter Week 12 riding momentum from Week 11 victories, with the Bills staging a comeback against Tampa Bay while the Texans secured a last-second field goal win over Tennessee, making this a perfect opportunity to explore sportsbook promos.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers protection for Bills vs. Texans
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-time users with protection on their initial wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, new customers can place their first real money bet on any market, including the Bills vs. Texans Thursday Night Football game. If your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your full stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your initial wager amount. For bets over $50, BetMGM awards five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Bills to cover the spread against Houston and lose, you receive five $200 bonus bets. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- Original stake not returned when using bonus bets.
- Available for any sports market.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Thursday Night Football
Claiming your welcome bonus for the Week 12 Thursday Night Football, Bills vs. Texans game requires just a few simple steps. The registration process takes minutes and gets you ready to bet on this AFC showdown.
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and register using bonus code for BetMGM SI1500.
- Complete account verification with your personal information and driver's license.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or other available methods.
- Place your first real money wager on Bills vs. Texans or any other sports market.
- If you win, keep your cash winnings. If you lose, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
For more details on this offer and the platform's features, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides value to existing users through various promotional opportunities beyond the welcome offer. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and sport-specific promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These ongoing offers help enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL season and beyond, providing additional ways to maximize your wagering potential on games like Thursday Night Football matchups.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Thursday Night Football.
