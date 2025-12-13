BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for LA Bowl Boise State vs Washington
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer is perfect for Saturday's LA Bowl matchup between Boise State and Washington at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 13. New bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while wagering on this exciting Mountain West vs. Pac-12 clash.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for the LA Bowl
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 allows first-time users to receive their full stake back, up to $1,500, in bonus bets if their initial wager loses. New customers must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any market, including the LA Bowl between Boise State and Washington. The bonus structure depends on your wager amount and provides flexibility for different betting preferences.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each.
- Wagers of $50 or less that lose result in one bonus bet equal to your stake.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and do not return the stake when used.
For example, if you bet $500 on Boise State to win the LA Bowl and they lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets. If you wagered $30 on Washington's point spread and lost, you would get one $30 bonus bet. Both scenarios give you additional opportunities to wager on college football or other sports markets.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer
Claiming your bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward and can be completed in minutes before the LA Bowl kicks off Saturday.
- Click any link on this page to register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and identification documents.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or debit card.
- Place your first real money wager on the LA Bowl or any other available market.
- If your bet wins, keep the cash winnings. If it loses, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
New users can explore additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive BetMGM review for detailed insights into the sportsbook's offerings.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers provide added value for college football betting and other sports throughout the year.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.