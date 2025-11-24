BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for Monday Night Football
Christian McCaffrey will face his former team for the first time since joining the San Francisco 49ers when Carolina visits on Monday, Nov. 24. New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses on this NFC showdown. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and is one of the largest sportsbook promos available for Monday Night Football.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-bet protection for 49ers vs. Panthers
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 allows new customers to place their first real-money wager with up to $1,500 in protection. If your initial bet on the 49ers-Panthers Monday Night Football matchup wins, you keep your cash winnings. If it loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets within 24 hours.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, if you bet $1,000 on McCaffrey to score the first touchdown and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. Wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
Key terms for this offer include:
- A minimum $10 deposit is required to activate the bonus.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Only the winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, not the stake.
- Available for any sports market, including Monday Night Football spreads, totals, and player props.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Monday Night Football
Getting started with BetMGM for the 49ers-Panthers game takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration.
- Enter bonus code SI1500 during the sign-up process when prompted.
- Complete account verification by providing your driver's license and personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, or another accepted method.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including Monday Night Football betting options.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours equal to your stake up to $1,500.
For more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, read our complete BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promos for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for current users beyond the new customer welcome offer. These include daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that can enhance your Monday Night Football betting experience. Check the 'Promos' tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app regularly to discover the latest offers and maximize your betting value throughout the NFL season.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for MNF.
More MNF offers to claim
The offers below can unlock even more bonuses for you to use on Monday Night Football and beyond.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.