BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for NBA and College Basketball Tuesday

New users can claim a generous welcome offer with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Tuesday's exciting basketball slate. The promotion provides up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses, making it perfect for betting on tonight's NBA games or college basketball matchups. This BetMGM promo code requires the code SI1500 and is available through Feb. 24. Check out the latest sportsbook promos for more opportunities.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Tuesday's basketball games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with first bet protection up to $1,500. After registering and making your initial deposit, place your first real money wager on any basketball game. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets.

For example, if you wager $500 on the Boston Celtics to beat the Phoenix Suns and they lose, you'll receive $500 in bonus bets. The same applies to college basketball games like Duke vs. Notre Dame or Arizona vs. Baylor. If you bet $1,200 on Minnesota to cover the spread against Michigan and lose, BetMGM credits your account with $1,200 in bonus bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify for the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 must be entered during registration.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for basketball betting

Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus code for BetMGM and start betting on Tuesday's basketball action:

Click the registration link and create your new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SI1500. Verify your identity by providing required personal information and documentation. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any NBA or college basketball game. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500.

For more detailed information about BetMGM's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced odds on popular basketball games and player props, providing additional value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.