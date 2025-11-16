BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for NFL Week 11
NFL Week 11 arrives Sunday, Nov. 16, featuring a crucial AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos among a full slate of games. New users can capitalize on the action with BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and allows you to bet on any NFL Week 11 matchup. Sportsbook promos like this enhance your betting experience.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers protection for NFL Week 11 betting
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 transforms your first wager into a safety net for NFL Week 11 action. After registering with the BetMGM promo code SI1500 and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first real-money bet on any market. If your initial wager wins, you keep all the cash winnings. However, if it loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake, up to $1,500, as bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each, while wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet equal to your lost amount. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Chiefs to cover the spread against Denver and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets to use on other NFL Week 11 games.
Key terms for this Bonus code for BetMGM include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 must be entered during registration.
- Only the winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable; the stake is not.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for NFL Week 11
Claiming your welcome offer for Sunday's NFL action requires just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your bonus bet protection:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete the sign-up process with your personal information and verify your identity with a driver's license.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit card, or another accepted payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any NFL Week 11 game, including the Chiefs-Broncos matchup.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately, but if it loses, receive bonus bets worth your stake up to $1,500.
New users can learn more about this operator's features and betting options in our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers throughout the NFL season. Existing users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by visiting the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These regular offers complement the new user welcome bonus, providing continued value for football betting enthusiasts.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Week 11.
Compare NFL Week 11 betting promos
Claim thousands more in bonuses for Week 11 from other leading operators like DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
