BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for NFL Week 12
NFL Week 12 brings an exciting slate of games this Sunday, Nov. 23, including highly anticipated showdowns like Eagles vs. Cowboys and Colts vs. Chiefs. New users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer allows bettors to explore various sportsbook promos while wagering on these compelling NFL matchups.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer works for NFL Week 12
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-time users with protection on their initial wager up to $1,500. New customers must enter the code SI1500 during registration and make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify. If your first bet on NFL Week 12 games loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your initial wager amount. For example, if you bet $100 on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to beat Dak Prescott and the Cowboys and lose, you receive one $100 bonus bet. However, if you wager $500 or more on the Colts vs. Chiefs game and it loses, BetMGM awards five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used for new wagers.
- Only the winnings from bonus bet wagers are withdrawable, not the bonus bet stake.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for NFL Week 12 betting
Claiming this welcome offer requires completing a simple registration process before Sunday's NFL Week 12 games begin. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bet protection:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration.
- Enter bonus code SI1500 when prompted during the sign-up process.
- Provide required personal information, including name, address, and date of birth.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any NFL Week 12 game or market.
- If your bet wins, keep all winnings; if it loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500.
For more detailed information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing users throughout the NFL season. Current customers can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events like NFL Week 12 games.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for NFL Week 12.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.