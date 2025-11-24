BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for Panthers vs. 49ers
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making it perfect for Monday Night Football action on Nov. 24. Christian McCaffrey faces his former Carolina Panthers team for the first time since joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, creating an emotional storyline for this NFC playoff hopeful matchup. New bettors can take advantage of this generous welcome offer and explore various sportsbook promos while wagering on this compelling Monday night showdown.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Panthers vs. 49ers
New customers can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to receive their full stake back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, up to a maximum of $1,500. This BetMGM Sportsbook promo code requires a minimum $10 deposit and a qualifying wager on any sports market, including Monday Night Football betting options for the Panthers vs. 49ers matchup. If your initial bet on McCaffrey's return to Carolina wins, you keep the cash winnings; if it loses, BetMGM returns your stake as a bonus bet.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount and follows these specific terms:
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.
- Wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and do not return the stake when used.
For example, if you wager $1,000 on the 49ers to cover the spread against the Panthers and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets to use on future wagers. Alternatively, if you bet $40 on McCaffrey to score the first touchdown and lose, you would receive one $40 bonus bet. This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your Panthers vs. 49ers BetMGM bonus
Claiming this bonus code for BetMGM requires completing a simple registration process before the Monday Night Football kickoff. Follow these steps to secure your welcome offer for the Panthers vs. 49ers game:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using promo code SI1500.
- Complete the account setup by providing personal information and identity verification documents.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or a debit card.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including Panthers vs. 49ers betting options.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately, or if it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
New users should read our comprehensive BetMGM review to learn more about the sportsbook's features and betting options before placing their first wager on this exciting Monday night matchup.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for Monday Night Football games and player prop betting markets, giving experienced bettors additional value throughout the NFL season.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for tonight’s game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
