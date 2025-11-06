BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for Thursday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses on Thursday, Nov. 6. The Raiders and Broncos clash in an AFC West showdown featuring quarterbacks Geno Smith and Bo Nix on Thursday Night Football. New bettors can take advantage of this welcome offer and other BetMGM sportsbook promos for this primetime matchup.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Thursday Night Football
New customers can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to receive their full stake back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, up to $1,500. This BetMGM Sportsbook promo code requires a minimum $10 deposit and a qualifying wager on any sports market. For example, if you bet $40 on the Raiders to cover the spread against Denver and lose, you would receive one $40 bonus bet.
The bonus bet structure varies based on your wager amount:
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.
- Wagers $50 or more receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and the stake is not returned with winnings.
If you bet $500 on Bo Nix to throw over 1.5 touchdown passes and win, you keep your cash winnings. However, if the bet loses, you would receive five $100 bonus bets to use on future wagers during the Raiders-Broncos game or other markets.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your bonus code for BetMGM ahead of Thursday Night Football
Claiming this BetMGM promo code offer takes just a few minutes before Raiders vs Broncos kicks off. Follow these steps to get started:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and register using bonus code SI1500.
- Provide personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or other available payment methods.
- Place your first real money wager on Thursday Night Football or any other sports market.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately or continue betting.
- If your bet loses, you receive bonus bets worth your full stake up to $1,500 within 24 hours.
New users can learn more about betting options and features in our BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts to current users, extending beyond this welcome offer. Existing customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions by checking the 'Promos' tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for Thursday Night Football games and other major sporting events throughout the week.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Raiders vs. Broncos game.
Compare Thursday Night Football betting promos
Claim thousands more in bonuses from other leading operators like DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.