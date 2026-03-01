BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1500 for Sunday's College Basketball, NBA and NHL Games

Sunday's packed sports schedule featuring college basketball, NBA and NHL action pairs perfectly with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer. New users can claim up to $1500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making it an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos ahead of March 1's exciting matchups.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Sunday's games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with substantial value when wagering on Sunday's action-packed slate. Whether you're targeting Michigan State vs. Indiana in college basketball, the 76ers vs. Celtics NBA showdown, or the Golden Knights vs. Penguins NHL matchup, this welcome offer has you covered. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1500 in bonus bets.

The offer works differently based on your wager amount and location. For most states, you'll receive bonus bets back if your first bet loses:

Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

All bonus bets expire after seven days.

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify.

For example, if you bet $1000 on the Timberwolves to cover against the Nuggets and lose, you'd receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1000. In Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the offer changes to a "Bet $10, Get $150" promotion where winning your first $10 bet earns you $150 in bonus bets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Sunday's sports action

Getting started with BetMGM Sportsbook for Sunday's college basketball, NBA and NHL games is straightforward with these steps:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first real money wager on any of Sunday's games, from DePaul vs. Marquette to Panthers vs. Islanders. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets back up to $1500 (or $150 in select states if your $10 bet wins).

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Beyond the welcome offer, BetMGM consistently provides value through ongoing promotions for existing customers. The sportsbook regularly features odds boosts, parlay bonuses and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience. These offers frequently target major sporting events and can be found in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Current users should check the promotions tab regularly, as BetMGM updates these offers frequently to coincide with major games and tournaments. Sunday's loaded schedule of college basketball, NBA and NHL action often triggers special promotional opportunities for active bettors.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

