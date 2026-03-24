BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet for Tuesday's NBA and NHL Action

New bettors can claim a massive welcome offer with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Tuesday's exciting NBA and NHL slate. The $1,500 First Bet promotion gives new users bonus bets back if their initial wager loses, making it perfect for betting on tonight's Knicks vs. Pelicans showdown or the Western Conference clash between Denver and Phoenix. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of March 24.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Tuesday's games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers exceptional value for new users looking to bet on Tuesday's action. After registering and making your first deposit, place any wager up to $1,500 on tonight's games. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets, giving you a second chance to capitalize on the evening's matchups.

The offer works seamlessly across both NBA and NHL games. You could wager on the Knicks to cover the spread against New Orleans, back Denver's moneyline in their crucial Western Conference battle with Phoenix, or explore NHL playoff race implications. The choice is entirely yours, with full protection on your initial investment.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.

For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Nuggets to beat the Suns and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. These bonus bets give you multiple opportunities to profit from the remaining games on Tuesday's slate or future matchups throughout the week.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Tuesday's NBA and NHL action

Getting started with your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code takes just minutes, putting you in position to bet on tonight's compelling matchups.

Click the registration link and enter bonus code for BetMGM SI1500 during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any NBA or NHL game, with protection up to $1,500. If your bet wins, withdraw your profits immediately alongside your original stake. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.

The streamlined process ensures you can start betting on Tuesday's games quickly and efficiently. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides value to existing customers through daily promotions and betting boosts. The sportsbook regularly features enhanced odds on popular markets, profit boosts for parlay bets, and special promotions tied to major sporting events. These ongoing offers complement the welcome bonus and provide continued value throughout your betting experience.

Current customers can explore these additional promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. The promotional offerings change frequently, ensuring fresh opportunities to maximize your betting potential on future NBA and NHL games.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

BetMGM is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.