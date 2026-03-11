BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks $1500 First Bet for NBA, WBC and Players Championship Action

Wednesday's packed sports schedule featuring NBA games, World Baseball Classic matchups and Players Championship preparation creates perfect betting opportunities with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. New users can claim up to $1500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making March 11 an ideal time to join BetMGM Sportsbook. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and provides excellent value for betting on today's diverse sportsbook promos .

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Wednesday's sports action

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most eligible states receive the $1500 First Bet protection, while Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia users can opt for a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion if their first wager wins.

For the primary offer, new users deposit at least $10 and place their first real money wager on any market. Whether you back a favorite NBA team pushing for playoff positioning, support your country in World Baseball Classic pool play, or pick a golfer preparing for TPC Sawgrass, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1500 in bonus bets if you lose. For example, if you wager $800 on an NBA game and it loses, you receive five bonus bets worth $160 each, totaling your original stake.

Key terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the BetMGM promo code.

First bet protection up to $1500 in most states.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each.

Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia users get $150 bonus bets if their $10 first bet wins.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for today's games

Getting started with BetMGM takes just minutes, allowing you to bet on NBA games, World Baseball Classic action or golf markets quickly.

Click the registration link and enter bonus code for BetMGM SI1500 during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on NBA, World Baseball Classic or Players Championship markets. Receive bonus bets if your wager loses, or collect winnings plus potential bonus bets in select states.

For detailed analysis of BetMGM's features, betting options and user experience, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome bonus

BetMGM consistently provides value to existing customers through daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers and sport-specific promotions. The sportsbook's "Promos" section within their mobile app showcases rotating bonuses that complement major sporting events like today's NBA slate and World Baseball Classic games.

Regular users can find enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback offers on specific bet types, and seasonal promotions tied to major tournaments. These ongoing incentives help maximize your betting experience well beyond the initial welcome bonus, making BetMGM a solid long-term choice for sports betting enthusiasts.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

