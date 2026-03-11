BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks $1500 First Bet for NBA, WBC and Players Championship Action
Wednesday's packed sports schedule featuring NBA games, World Baseball Classic matchups and Players Championship preparation creates perfect betting opportunities with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. New users can claim up to $1500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making March 11 an ideal time to join BetMGM Sportsbook. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and provides excellent value for betting on today's diverse sportsbook promos.
How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Wednesday's sports action
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most eligible states receive the $1500 First Bet protection, while Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia users can opt for a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion if their first wager wins.
For the primary offer, new users deposit at least $10 and place their first real money wager on any market. Whether you back a favorite NBA team pushing for playoff positioning, support your country in World Baseball Classic pool play, or pick a golfer preparing for TPC Sawgrass, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1500 in bonus bets if you lose. For example, if you wager $800 on an NBA game and it loses, you receive five bonus bets worth $160 each, totaling your original stake.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the BetMGM promo code.
- First bet protection up to $1500 in most states.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each.
- Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia users get $150 bonus bets if their $10 first bet wins.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for today's games
Getting started with BetMGM takes just minutes, allowing you to bet on NBA games, World Baseball Classic action or golf markets quickly.
- Click the registration link and enter bonus code for BetMGM SI1500 during account creation.
- Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on NBA, World Baseball Classic or Players Championship markets.
- Receive bonus bets if your wager loses, or collect winnings plus potential bonus bets in select states.
For detailed analysis of BetMGM's features, betting options and user experience, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome bonus
BetMGM consistently provides value to existing customers through daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers and sport-specific promotions. The sportsbook's "Promos" section within their mobile app showcases rotating bonuses that complement major sporting events like today's NBA slate and World Baseball Classic games.
Regular users can find enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback offers on specific bet types, and seasonal promotions tied to major tournaments. These ongoing incentives help maximize your betting experience well beyond the initial welcome bonus, making BetMGM a solid long-term choice for sports betting enthusiasts.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.