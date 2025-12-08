BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 offers $1,500 first bet for Eagles vs Chargers
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new Missouri users with up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager loses on Monday Night Football. The Philadelphia Eagles travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 8 in what promises to be a prime-time showcase between two high-powered offenses. This matchup offers excellent betting opportunities through Missouri sportsbook promos, with BetMGM's $1,500 first bet protection leading the way.
BetMGM bonus code details for Eagles vs Chargers betting
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 requires new Missouri customers to make a minimum $10 deposit and place their first real money wager. If your initial bet on the Eagles-Chargers game or any other sports market loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. For example, if you bet $500 on the Eagles to cover the spread and lose, you receive $500 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.
Key terms for this BetMGM Missouri promo code include:
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
This promotion creates excellent value for betting on Monday Night Football, whether you prefer the Eagles' dynamic rushing attack or the Chargers' aerial prowess. The high $1,500 limit distinguishes this Missouri Bonus code for BetMGM from many competitor offers. This BetMGM promotion is available to new customers in Missouri.
How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook Missouri promo code
Claiming your BetMGM bonus for Eagles vs Chargers betting requires just a few simple steps:
- Click the registration link and enter BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 during signup.
- Provide required personal information and verify your identity with a driver's license.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using any available payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on Eagles-Chargers or any other sports market.
- Receive bonus bets equal to your stake if your first bet loses, up to $1,500.
The registration process typically takes just minutes, allowing you to start betting on Monday Night Football quickly. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting markets.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers frequently target major games like Monday Night Football, providing additional betting value throughout the NFL season.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.