Big Game Coin Toss Betting With DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New DraftKings users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when betting on the Big Game coin toss. This welcome promotion allows bettors to wager $5 on heads or tails and receive $300 in bonus bets if their selection wins. The offer is available through Feb. 7 and provides an excellent opportunity to explore sportsbook promos during football's biggest stage.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Big Game coin toss betting

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and activates automatically for new users. After registering and depositing $5, bettors can place their qualifying wager on the Big Game coin toss market, where both heads and tails are priced at -103 odds. If the coin lands on your selected side, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.

The bonus structure includes several important terms and conditions:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required to activate the bonus.

Winning bets trigger the release of 12 separate $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Only the winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, not the bonus bet stake itself.

For example, if you bet $5 on heads and the coin toss results in heads, you would receive your $4.85 profit from the original wager plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if the coin lands on tails, you would lose your $5 stake and receive no bonus bets. The coin toss represents one of the simplest betting markets available, making it perfect for newcomers to test this DraftKings new-user promo.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for coin toss betting

New users can secure this promo code for DraftKings by following these straightforward registration steps:

Click the promotional link to access the DraftKings registration page and complete account setup with personal information and identity verification. Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using preferred payment methods like PayPal, debit cards, or digital wallets. Navigate to the Big Game coin toss market and place your qualifying $5 wager on either heads or tails. If your selection wins, collect your original winnings immediately and receive $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days.

For additional details about platform features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Can you legally bet on the coin toss?

Many sportsbooks do offer coin toss odds, but availability varies by state—even in places where sports betting is legal and regulated. Some jurisdictions don’t allow novelty prop markets at all. Below are the states where you can legally bet on the coin toss:

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

DC

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome bonus, DraftKings consistently provides existing users with various promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. The sportsbook's "Promos" section within the mobile app features daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses that enhance the betting experience. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and promotions often target major sporting events and provide added value for regular users who want to maximize their wagering potential across different markets and games.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.