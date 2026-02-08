Big Game Gatorade Color Props: Claim DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Big Game Gatorade color props betting. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion is available for Sunday, Feb. 8. This welcome offer pairs perfectly with one of the most entertaining sportsbook promos for the championship game's unique prop markets.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Gatorade color betting

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code for activation. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, including the popular Gatorade bath color prop. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Make a minimum $5 deposit and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying bet.

• Winning bets trigger the $300 bonus, delivered as 12 separate $25 bonus bets.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

• The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bet settlements.

For example, if you bet $5 on blue at +200 odds for the Gatorade color and win, you receive your $15 total return ($10 profit plus $5 stake) plus the $300 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you only lose the $5 wager and receive no bonus bets. The Gatorade color market offers excellent value with blue leading at +200, followed by orange at +250 and yellow/lime/green at +260.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Big Game props

Follow these steps to secure the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Gatorade color betting:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card or another preferred payment method. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on the Gatorade color prop or any other sports market. If your bet wins, collect your winnings and receive $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Where can you bet on the Big Game Gatorade bath?

Not every regulated sportsbook offers novelty prop markets like the Gatorade bath. Availability depends on the state and the sportsbook. Below are the places where you can legally wager on the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach—or similar Gatorade-related props:

Arkansas

DC

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

North Carolina

Oregon

West Virginia

Wyoming

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with profit boosts, bonus bet opportunities and special promotions throughout major sporting events. Current users can find these enhanced offers in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing promotions complement the new-user welcome bonus and provide additional value for championship game betting, including enhanced odds on popular props like the Gatorade color market.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.