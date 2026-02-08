Big Game Gatorade Color Props: Claim Your BetMGM Bonus Code for Feb. 8

New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code worth up to $1,500 for Big Game Gatorade color prop betting on Feb. 8. Use bonus code 'SI1500' to unlock this welcome offer and explore entertaining sportsbook promos beyond traditional game outcomes.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Big Game prop betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on Big Game props like the Gatorade bath color loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. This offer requires the promotional code during registration and a minimum $10 deposit to activate.

Consider betting on the Gatorade color props with current odds favoring orange at +225, followed by yellow/green/lime and blue both at +260. If you wager $100 on orange and win, you collect $325 total including your original stake. Should your bet lose, BetMGM provides $100 in bonus bets to continue wagering on other Big Game markets.

Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the lost amount.

Bonus bet winnings exclude the original bonus bet stake.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your bonus code for BetMGM and bet on Gatorade props

Follow these steps to secure your welcome offer and place Big Game prop bets:

Register a new BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500' during the sign-up process. Complete identity verification by providing required personal information and driver's license details. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to activate your account and welcome offer. Place your first real money wager on any Big Game market, including Gatorade color props. Collect winnings immediately if successful, or receive bonus bets if your first wager loses.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Where can you bet on the Big Game Gatorade bath?

Not every regulated sportsbook offers novelty prop markets like the Gatorade bath. Availability depends on the state and the sportsbook. Below are the places where you can legally wager on the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach—or similar Gatorade-related props:

Arkansas

DC

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

North Carolina

Oregon

West Virginia

Wyoming

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for current customers beyond the initial welcome offer. Regular users can access daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions through the dedicated 'Promos' section within the BetMGM mobile app. These rotating offers enhance betting value across various sports and events throughout the year.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promotional opportunities, making it worthwhile to check the promotions tab regularly for new bonus opportunities and enhanced odds on popular betting markets.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.