Big Game Gatorade Color Props: DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 in Bonus Bets

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $300 in bonus bets when they win a $5 wager on Big Game Gatorade color props. This entertaining market lets bettors speculate on which color will drench the winning coach, adding extra excitement to the championship celebration. The current sportsbook promos remain available through Sunday, Feb. 8.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Big Game betting

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers to access the bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets offer. New users must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the promotion. If your $5 wager on the Gatorade color props wins, DraftKings awards 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, delivered instantly or within 72 hours.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• The bonus bet stake does not count toward any winnings.

• Winners keep their original $5 wager winnings plus receive the bonus bets.

For example, if you bet $5 on blue at +200 odds and the winning coach gets doused with blue Gatorade, you would win $10 from your original wager plus receive $300 in bonus bets. However, if orange Gatorade gets used instead, you would lose your $5 wager and receive no bonus bets. The Big Game Gatorade color market offers multiple betting options, with blue currently favored at +200, followed by orange at +250 and yellow/lime/green at +260.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Gatorade color betting

New customers can easily secure this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by following these simple steps:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information to verify your identity. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using popular payment methods like PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet options. Place a qualifying $5 bet on any Big Game Gatorade color option, from blue to purple to clear water. Collect your $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins, then use those bonus bets within seven days before withdrawing any winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Where can you bet on the Big Game Gatorade bath?

Not every regulated sportsbook offers novelty prop markets like the Gatorade bath. Availability depends on the state and the sportsbook. Below are the places where you can legally wager on the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach—or similar Gatorade-related props:

Arkansas

DC

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

North Carolina

Oregon

West Virginia

Wyoming

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. Regular users can discover profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing promo code for DraftKings opportunities help enhance the betting experience for both championship games and regular season action.

The platform frequently updates its promotional offerings, ensuring customers have access to enhanced odds and bonus opportunities throughout major sporting events. DraftKings promo codes for existing users often include deposit matches, parlay insurance, and early payout specials that complement the platform's extensive betting markets.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.