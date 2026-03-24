Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers 10 Profit Boosts for Tuesday's NBA and NHL Action

New users can claim a valuable welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ahead of Tuesday's exciting NBA and NHL slate. The promotion requires code SICZRDYW and delivers 10 profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager. Tuesday's games feature compelling matchups, including Knicks vs. Pelicans and a busy NHL schedule with playoff implications, making it an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos available as of March 24.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Tuesday's games

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides an excellent opportunity to enhance your betting experience on Tuesday's NBA and NHL action. After registering with the required code and placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you'll receive 10 profit boost tokens that double your winnings on future bets. Each boost token applies to wagers up to $25, giving you significant value across multiple betting opportunities.

The promotion works seamlessly with Tuesday's game slate, whether you're backing the Knicks to handle the Pelicans at home or taking a position on the late Denver vs. Phoenix showdown. For example, if you place a $20 wager on the Knicks at +110 odds using a profit boost token and win, you'd receive $42 in winnings instead of the standard $22. The boost doubles your profit while keeping your original stake intact.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Qualifying wagers must have odds better than -500.

• Boost tokens cannot be used on your initial qualifying bet.

• Wagers using bonus funds or reward credits don't qualify.

• Super Boosts and Round Robin bets are excluded.

• You have 30 days to place your qualifying wager after account creation.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for Tuesday's NBA and NHL games

Getting started with this valuable welcome offer is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these simple steps to claim your profit boost tokens before Tuesday's games tip off.

Register for your new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop site. Complete the verification process by providing your personal information, including date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any eligible sports market, such as Tuesday's Knicks vs. Pelicans game or any NHL matchup. Receive your 10 profit boost tokens automatically after your qualifying bet settles, regardless of the outcome.

For more detailed information about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through regular promotions and enhanced betting opportunities. Existing customers can find daily profit boosts, odds enhancements, and special event promotions in the Rewards section of the mobile app. These ongoing offers often target popular games and major sporting events, giving seasoned bettors additional ways to maximize their potential returns.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional calendar with seasonal campaigns and sport-specific bonuses that complement the regular betting experience. Checking the app regularly ensures you won't miss limited-time offers that could enhance your wagering on upcoming games and events.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.