Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for March Madness Round 1: Bet $1, Get 10 Profit Boosts
New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to unlock 10 profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 wager. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on March Madness Round 1 action featuring BYU vs. Texas and other exciting matchups. The current sportsbook promos are available through Thursday, March 19.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for March Madness betting
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for March Madness Round 1 betting. After registering with the promo code and placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you receive 10 profit boost tokens that double your winnings on future bets. Each boost token applies to wagers up to $25, giving you significant value across multiple March Madness games.
Consider betting on the BYU vs. Texas matchup, where the Cougars' efficient offense faces the Longhorns' physical defense. If you place a $20 bet on BYU at +150 odds and win, you would normally receive $30 in profit plus your stake back. With a profit boost token applied, your winnings double to $60 in profit plus your original $20 stake, totaling $80. Even if your initial $1 qualifying bet loses, you still receive all 10 boost tokens to use on future March Madness games.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Must use promo code SICZRDYW during registration.
- Qualifying wager must be at least $1 with odds better than -500.
- Boost tokens expire and cannot be used on certain bet types like Super Boosts.
- Each boost token has a maximum bet limit of $25.
This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the Caesars promo code for March Madness Round 1
Follow these simple steps to claim your profit boost tokens and start betting on March Madness Round 1 games:
- Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website.
- Complete the registration process by providing your personal information, including date of birth, email address, and residential address.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your account.
- Place your qualifying wager of at least $1 on any March Madness game, such as BYU vs. Texas or Saint Mary's vs. Texas A&M.
- Receive your 10 profit boost tokens automatically after your qualifying bet settles.
Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout March Madness. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special tournament-themed promotions in the Rewards section of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers complement the new user welcome bonus and provide continued value for March Madness betting action.
Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.