Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for March Madness Round 1: Bet $1, Get 10 Profit Boosts

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to unlock 10 profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 wager. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on March Madness Round 1 action featuring BYU vs. Texas and other exciting matchups. The current sportsbook promos are available through Thursday, March 19.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for March Madness betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for March Madness Round 1 betting. After registering with the promo code and placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you receive 10 profit boost tokens that double your winnings on future bets. Each boost token applies to wagers up to $25, giving you significant value across multiple March Madness games.

Consider betting on the BYU vs. Texas matchup, where the Cougars' efficient offense faces the Longhorns' physical defense. If you place a $20 bet on BYU at +150 odds and win, you would normally receive $30 in profit plus your stake back. With a profit boost token applied, your winnings double to $60 in profit plus your original $20 stake, totaling $80. Even if your initial $1 qualifying bet loses, you still receive all 10 boost tokens to use on future March Madness games.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must use promo code SICZRDYW during registration.

Qualifying wager must be at least $1 with odds better than -500.

Boost tokens expire and cannot be used on certain bet types like Super Boosts.

Each boost token has a maximum bet limit of $25.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the Caesars promo code for March Madness Round 1

Follow these simple steps to claim your profit boost tokens and start betting on March Madness Round 1 games:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Complete the registration process by providing your personal information, including date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your qualifying wager of at least $1 on any March Madness game, such as BYU vs. Texas or Saint Mary's vs. Texas A&M. Receive your 10 profit boost tokens automatically after your qualifying bet settles.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout March Madness. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special tournament-themed promotions in the Rewards section of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers complement the new user welcome bonus and provide continued value for March Madness betting action.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.