Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Wednesday: Get A $250 Bet Match for Hockey or College Basketball
New users can claim up to $250 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM for Wednesday's hockey quarterfinals and college basketball slate. This welcome offer matches your first wager dollar-for-dollar, making it perfect for betting on USA vs. Sweden or UConn vs. Creighton. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available Feb. 18.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for hockey and basketball betting
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new customers with a bet match up to $250 on their first qualifying wager. After registering and making your initial deposit, place any qualifying bet on Wednesday's action and receive a bonus bet equal to your stake amount.
For example, if you wager $100 on USA to advance past Sweden in the hockey quarterfinals and they win, you keep your $100 stake plus winnings and receive a $100 bonus bet. If USA loses, you still get the $100 bonus bet to use on another market like UConn covering the spread against Creighton.
Key terms for this promotion include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required.
- First wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.
- Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.
- Bonus bets cannot be used as qualifying wagers.
- Super Boosts and Round Robin wagers are excluded.
This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your Caesars promo code for Wednesday's games
Getting started with this welcome offer takes just a few minutes before puck drop and tip-off.
- Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first qualifying wager on any hockey quarterfinal or college basketball game.
- Receive your bonus bet within 24 hours regardless of your initial wager outcome.
Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about betting features and mobile app functionality.
Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Current Caesars Sportsbook users can find ongoing promotions and enhanced odds in the Rewards section of the mobile app. The sportsbook frequently offers profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and loyalty point multipliers for major sporting events. These rotating promotions complement the extensive betting markets available for hockey tournaments and college basketball conference play throughout the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.