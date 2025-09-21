Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZR20X for Chiefs vs. Giants: Double Your Winnings With 20 100% Profit Boosts
For Sunday Night Football, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X is your ticket to one of the top sportsbook promos available for Chiefs vs. Giants. Unlock the ‘Double Your Winnings’ offer with 20 100% Profit Boosts on your next bets. The Chiefs are 0-2 for the first time since 2014, and the Giants are looking to avoid another slow start. Place your qualifying bet, wait for it to settle, and get your profit boosts no matter if you win or lose.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Sunday Night Football Chiefs vs. Giants
To claim the ‘Double Your Winnings’ offer, new users must enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X, make a $10 deposit, and place a $1 qualifying bet. After your first bet settles, 20 profit boost tokens worth up to $2,500 each will be credited to your account, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.
- A minimum deposit of $10 and $1 qualifying bet are required.
- You must use the promo code SICZR20X during registration.
- 20 profit boost tokens (up to $2,500 per token) awarded regardless of bet outcome (win or lose).
- 14-day validity period for profit boost tokens.
- $25 maximum wager per profit boost token.
- Profit boost tokens have usage restrictions (cannot be used on the first qualifying bet).
- Tokens are credited after the first bet settles.
- Minimum odds of -10,000 apply.
- Tokens are single-use and cannot be combined.
- Bonus amounts are not included in winnings.
Since the profit boost tokens are awarded no matter how your first bet goes, consider swinging for the fences with a parlay or longshot on Sunday Night Football. This approach allows you to maximize your profit boosts for future bets, as the outcome of your initial wager does not affect your access to the tokens. The sequence is simple: place your bet, wait for it to settle, receive your tokens, and then use them on future bets, including options like Chiefs vs. Giants alternate lines or touchdown scorers.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 20 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
Offer available for new users in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. Must be 21+ to participate. Not available in Ontario.
How to claim your Caesars bonus for Sunday Night Football Chiefs vs. Giants
Getting started with Caesars for Sunday Night Football is straightforward and only takes a few minutes. Follow these steps to unlock your Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus:
- Register: Create your Caesars Sportsbook account using the promo code SICZR20X.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying wager of at least $1 based on the offer.
- Receive profit boost tokens: 20 100% profit boost tokens will be credited to your account after your qualifying bet settles.
- Withdraw winnings: After meeting the playthrough requirements, you can withdraw any winnings.
Claiming the Caesars bonus is easy and only takes a few steps. For a full breakdown of the app, odds, features, and more, check out the expert-tested Caesars Sportsbook review.
Caesars Sportsbook promos for existing users
The Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing users can also enjoy a variety of rotating promotions, including odds boosts, parlay rewards, and sport-specific bonuses. Our favorite Caesars promos for existing users today help keep the action going all season long.
- NFL Flips: Earn up to nine flips per week for a chance at a $100,000 bonus bets prize pool.
- $50,000 50 Burger: Opt in every week and place an NFL SGP on any game. If either team scores 50 points, you’ll win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets. If no team scores 50 points, the pot will grow to $100K the following week.
- Million Dollar Parlay Payday: Opt in and place a 3+ leg parlay, SGP, or super parlay with at least +5000 odds. Take home a share of $50,000 in bonus bets if you win.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer compared to other leading betting sites
Click on any of the links below to claim thousands more in bonus bets.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.