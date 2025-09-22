Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZR20X For Ravens vs. Lions MNF: Double Your Winnings With 20 100% Profit Boosts
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X unlocks a ‘Double Your Winnings’ offer for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions on MNF. As one of the top sportsbook promos available, this deal gives you massive profit potential with 20 100% Profit Boosts after your first bet settles, whether you win or lose. After Detroit’s rollercoaster start, all eyes are on this primetime clash and your chance to double up.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions on MNF
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X sets you up for major wins on Ravens vs. Lions MNF. Place a $1+ qualifying bet after depositing at least $10, and once your first bet settles, you will receive 20 profit boost tokens regardless of the outcome. Each boost can double your winnings on future bets.
- A minimum $10 deposit and $1 qualifying bet are required.
- The promo code SICZR20X must be used during registration.
- 20 profit boost tokens awarded (up to $2,500 per token), given regardless of win or loss on the first bet.
- Tokens are valid for 14 days.
- $25 maximum wager per profit boost token.
- Profit boost tokens must be used on eligible bets only; they cannot be used on all bet types.
- Profit boost tokens are credited after the first bet settles.
- Profit boost tokens cannot be used on the first qualifying bet.
- Minimum odds of -10,000 required for qualifying bets.
- Tokens must be used one at a time (cannot be combined).
- Bonus amounts are not included in winnings.
Since profit boost tokens are awarded whether your first bet wins or loses, consider going for a higher-reward play on your qualifying wager, like a longshot parlay or bold underdog. No matter the outcome, your main value comes from the guaranteed boosts available for future bets. Remember, you can only use those boosts after your first bet settles, so the real excitement starts with your next 20 wagers.
How to claim your Caesars bonus for Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions on MNF
Ready to activate Double Your Winnings for this week’s marquee matchup? Here’s how to unlock your Caesars Sportsbook promo code deal step by step:
- Register: Create your Caesars Sportsbook account using the promo code SICZR20X.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying wager of at least $1 based on the offer.
- Receive profit boost tokens: 20 100% profit boost tokens will be credited to your account after your qualifying bet settles.
- Withdraw winnings: After meeting the playthrough requirements, you can withdraw any winnings.
It’s an easy way to get started with Caesars and maximize your betting power for Ravens vs. Lions MNF. For a deeper breakdown of the app, odds, and features, check out our full Caesars Sportsbook review.
Caesars Sportsbook promos for existing users
The Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer is just the beginning, with numerous creative promos available to users who already have an account. From boosted parlays to special event bonuses, there’s always something fresh to keep your game exciting. Check out some of our favorite Caesars promos available today for even more winning opportunities.
- NFL Flips: Earn up to nine flips per week for a chance at a $100,000 bonus bets prize pool.
- $50,000 50 Burger: Opt in every week and place an NFL SGP on any game. If either team scores 50 points, you’ll win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets. If no team scores 50 points, the pot will grow to $100K the following week.
- Million Dollar Parlay Payday: Opt in and place a 3+ leg parlay, SGP, or super parlay with at least +5000 odds. Take home a share of $50,000 in bonus bets if you win.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer vs. BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel
After grabbing this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer, you can still claim thousands more in bonus bets from BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
