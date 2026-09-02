Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for Week 1 College Football With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS

College football's opening weekend arrives with marquee matchups perfect for new bettors. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash through Sept. 2, giving you a chance to capitalize on games like Clemson at LSU and Notre Dame at Wisconsin. Whether you're backing a top-ranked team or hunting for an upset, this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo lets you wager across the entire Week 1 slate.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 1 college football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers a unique 10-day structure that aligns perfectly with Week 1's extended schedule. You'll place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, Fanatics credits you up to $100 in FanCash. The beauty of this offer is that you can repeat the process for 10 consecutive days, building toward your $1,000 bonus total.

Here's what makes this approach valuable for college football bettors: imagine you place your first bet on Saturday's Clemson-LSU matchup. If your selection doesn't hit, you receive up to $100 in FanCash to deploy on Sunday's Notre Dame-Wisconsin game at Lambeau Field. Then on Monday, you can use another $100 in bonus credit for SMU at Florida State. This rolling structure means you're never without ammunition across the entire opening weekend and beyond.

Key terms and conditions for the sportsbook promos include:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Receive your stake back as FanCash (up to $100) if your bet loses.

Claim this offer for 10 consecutive days, earning up to $1,000 total.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires a 1x playthrough before you can withdraw funds. This means if you earn $100 in FanCash and it expires before you use it, you'll want to place that bonus on another Week 1 game to keep the momentum going. The extended college football schedule gives you plenty of opportunities to deploy your bonuses across high-profile matchups.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 1

Signing up for Fanatics and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on college football:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and open a new account. Provide your personal information and government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any college football game with minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash credited to your account. Repeat this process for up to 10 days to earn your full $1,000 bonus. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Week 1

Fanatics doesn't stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer expires. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, boosts, and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the college football season and beyond. You'll find these promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers refresh regularly.

Whether you're looking for parlay boosts on Saturday's slate or profit boosts on specific games, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar active. Checking the app's promo hub becomes part of your weekly routine as a savvy bettor, ensuring you never miss an opportunity to maximize your edge. The combination of the welcome offer and ongoing promotions makes Fanatics a compelling choice for Week 1 college football action.

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