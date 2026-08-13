DraftKings Bonus: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Lions vs. Bengals on Thursday

Max. $150 issued as 6 $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours), are single-use and non-withdrawable. Reward issued $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days. Stake removed from payout.

New DraftKings users can claim $150 in bonus bets ahead of Thursday's Lions vs. Bengals matchup. The welcome offer requires a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager, with no promo code needed. Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue the full bonus amount.

DraftKings Welcome Offer: $150 in Bonus Bets

The Offer

Spend $5, get $150 in bonus bets. This welcome offer is available to new DraftKings Sportsbook users and can be activated within minutes of account creation.

Key Details

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

The DraftKings promo code applies automatically once you meet these requirements.

You will receive $150 in bonus bets whether your first bet wins or loses.

Bonus bets are issued as six $25 bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bets every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process.

Your original stake is not included in any winnings from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Why This Offer Stands Out

Low Investment

Lock in this welcome offer with just a $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager. The low barrier to entry makes it accessible to all new users without requiring a large initial commitment.

Bet Type and Market Flexibility

DraftKings allows you to use bonus bets across all sports and most markets. Choose wagers that match your strategy rather than being forced into uncomfortable bets.

Structured Bonus Distribution

The bonus is issued in equal $25 portions over 14 days. This structure allows you to spread bonus bets across multiple wagers, increasing your opportunities to build your bankroll.

Automatic Promo Code Application

No need to manually enter a promo code during registration. The offer applies automatically when you sign up through our exclusive link.

How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to secure your $150 bonus bets for Lions vs. Bengals:

Sign up: Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. Get bonus: Receive $150 in bonus bets as six $25 bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bets every seven days for 14 days.

Visit DraftKings to claim this offer

Important Terms and Conditions

This welcome offer is available to new DraftKings Sportsbook users only. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire seven days from issuance. Your original stake is not included in winnings from bonus bets. All qualifying wagers must be placed on sports betting markets offered by DraftKings. For complete terms and conditions, visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Sports betting involves risk. Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.