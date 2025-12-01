DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets
The DraftKings Missouri promo code is celebrating the launch of legal sports betting in Missouri with one of its strongest Missouri sportsbook promos. New users who place a $5 first bet can secure $300 in bonus bets instantly. It’s a fast, high-value way for Missouri bettors to jump into the action on day one of legal sports betting and get more out of their first wagers, which can be placed on DraftKings.
DraftKings Missouri promo code details
No DraftKings Missouri promo code is required to unlock this launch offer. New users who sign up and place a $5 first bet will receive $300 in bonus bets whether that bet wins or loses, giving Missouri bettors a strong start with online sports betting now legal as of Dec. 1, 2025.
Key terms for the DraftKings Missouri welcome offer:
- You must be 21 or older and a new DraftKings Missouri Sportsbook user.
- A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager are required.
- Winnings from bonus bets do not include the bonus stake.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
How to claim your DraftKings Missouri promo
Claiming the DraftKings Missouri welcome offer is quick and straightforward. There’s no promo code required — just follow the steps below to unlock $300 in bonus bets on launch day:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook using the link in this article and complete your account details.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit to activate the offer.
- Place your first $5 wager on any available Missouri sports betting market.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose, once your qualifying bet is placed.
- Now you can use your bonus bets. But keep in mind the $300 is split into 12 $25 bets.
More Missouri sportsbook offers
You can claim thousands more in bonuses to get more out of launch day with the offers below from FanDuel, BetMGM, and Fanatics Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.