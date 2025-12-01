DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Monday Night Football Patriots vs. Giants Offer
New England looks to extend their winning streak when they host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, and new users can capitalize with a DraftKings Missouri promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer for Monday, Dec. 1. This matchup marks the first time the Patriots and Giants will meet on Monday Night Football, with New England wearing throwback uniforms at Gillette Stadium. New users can also explore other sportsbook promos available today.
DraftKings Missouri promo code offer details for Patriots vs Giants
This DraftKings new-user promo requires no DraftKings Missouri promo code to activate the bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets instantly offer. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market. Win or lose, once you place your $5 qualifying bet, DraftKings will credit your account with 12 $25 bonus bets totaling $300, plus you keep any original winnings on the initial bet.
Key terms and conditions for this promo code for DraftKings include:
- A minimum deposit and bet of $5 is required to activate the bonus.
- Bonus bets are awarded, win or lose.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to cover the spread against the Giants and New England wins, you would receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original stake and winnings. If the Patriots fail to cover, you would lose your $5 but still receive the $300 in bonus bets. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer allows you to target this historic Monday Night Football matchup between East Coast rivals.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Monday Night Football
Claiming this DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no promotional code. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by clicking the link in this article.
- Complete the registration process by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal or a debit card.
- Place your qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Patriots vs. Giants Monday Night Football.
- Win or lose, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets, plus your original winnings.
New users can learn more about betting options and platform features by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promos for existing users
DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri consistently provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance promotions, and sport-specific bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings mobile app. These rotating offers frequently feature enhanced payouts for Monday Night Football games and other primetime matchups throughout the NFL season.
- NFL Touchdown Parlay 30% Boost: Get a 30% Boost on any 3+ Leg NFL TD Scorers Parlay, SGP, or SGPx!
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare more sportsbook promos for Giants vs. Patriots
You can get even more out of this primetime game and the Missouri sports betting launch day by claiming the offers below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.