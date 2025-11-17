DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Pre-Launch Offer: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets
Missouri sports betting enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to get started with DraftKings before online betting officially launches in the state on Dec. 1. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this exclusive pre-launch offer worth $300 in bonus bets. New users can secure this promotion by making a minimum $5 deposit between Nov. 17-30 and placing their first $5 wager when Missouri sports betting goes live. This limited-time opportunity allows Missouri bettors to access premium Missouri sportsbook promos ahead of the official launch date.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Missouri pre-launch
This Missouri pre-launch promotion requires no DraftKings Missouri promo code to activate the bonus. New users must make a minimum $5 deposit between Nov. 17-30, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet on Dec. 1 when sports betting becomes legal in Missouri. DraftKings will instantly credit your account with 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in bonus value.
The terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo include several important details:
- Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- This offer is available to new users aged 21 or older.
- A minimum deposit of $5 and wager are required.
How to claim your Missouri DraftKings promo before launch
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special codes or complicated steps. Follow these simple instructions to secure your bonus before Missouri sports betting launches:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet.
- Select your bonus token during the registration process.
- Wait until Dec. 1 when Missouri sports betting goes live to place your qualifying $5 bet on any sports market.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets and keep your original winnings.
Remember that you must use your bonus bets before withdrawing any winnings, and the bonus bet amount itself cannot be withdrawn. For more detailed information about this operator, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Compare more Missouri pre-launch offers
The offers below unlock thousands more in bonuses that you can claim for Missouri pre-launch.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$500 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$3,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$50
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.