DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Pre-Launch Offer: Register to Get $300 in Bonus Bets
Missouri sportsbook promos just got an early start for DraftKings users. New players can claim $300 in bonus bets before online sports betting officially launches on Dec. 1. No DraftKings promo code is needed to claim the pre-launch offer. Simply register between now and Nov. 30 to secure. This limited-time promotion gives Missouri bettors a head start, allowing them to take advantage of top Missouri sportsbook promos before the state’s official launch.
DraftKings Missouri promo code details for pre-launch
No DraftKings Missouri promo code is needed to claim this pre-launch offer. New users who register before Dec. 1 will receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in bonus bets, ready to use when Missouri sports betting goes live on Dec. 1.
Key terms for this DraftKings new-user Missouri promo:
- Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours if any technical issues occur.
- Winnings from bonus bets do not include the original bonus stake.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
- This offer is available to new users aged 21 or older.
How to claim your DraftKings Missouri pre-launch promo
Claiming this DraftKings Missouri promo is simple. There are no promo codes or complex steps needed. Follow these instructions to secure your $300 in bonus bets before sports betting officially launches in Missouri:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking the link in this article and providing your personal details.
- Complete your registration—no deposit or wager is required to claim the pre-launch bonus.
- Select your bonus token during the sign-up process.
- Wait for Dec. 1, when Missouri sports betting officially goes live, to access your bonus bets.
- Receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in bonus value, while keeping any winnings from your bonus bets.
Remember, all bonus bets must be used before withdrawing any winnings, and the bonus amount itself cannot be withdrawn. For more information, see our full DraftKings review.
Compare more Missouri pre-live offers
After claiming this DraftKings offer, make sure to check out FanDuel, BetMGM, and Fanatics sportsbooks' pre-launch offers.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$500 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$3,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$50
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
