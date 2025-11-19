SI

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Pre-Launch Offer: Sign Up to Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Brian Giuffra

DraftKings Missouri pre-launch offer: Sign up early and secure $300 in bonus bets with no deposit or promo code required.
Missouri sportsbook promos are kicking off early, and DraftKings is leading the way. New users who register before Nov. 30 can lock in $300 in bonus bets ahead of the state’s official launch on Dec. 1. No promo code or deposit is required — just complete your signup during the pre-launch window. It’s an easy way for Missouri bettors to get a jump on the action and secure one of the top early offers before online sports betting goes live.

You won’t need a DraftKings Missouri promo code to access this pre-launch offer. New users who sign up before Dec. 1 will automatically receive 12 bonus bets valued at $25 each, $300 total, ready to use when Missouri sports betting officially goes live on Dec. 1. Register now, as this pre-launch offer is only good up until Nov. 30. 

Key terms for this DraftKings Missouri offer:

  • Users must be 21 or older, be new DraftKings customers, and be located in Missouri.
  • Bonus bets may take up to 72 hours to appear if there are any technical issues.
  • Winnings from bonus bets are paid out as cash but do not include the bonus stake.
  • All bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

How to claim your DraftKings Missouri promo

Claiming this DraftKings Missouri offer takes only a few minutes. There’s no promo code and no extra steps, just follow the process below to lock in $300 in bonus bets before Missouri’s launch, which takes place on Dec. 1:

  1. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook using the links in this article before Dec. 1, and enter your personal information.
  2. Complete your registration — no deposit or wager is required to qualify for the pre-launch bonus.
  3. Choose your bonus token during signup.
  4. When Missouri sports betting goes live on Dec. 1, your bonus bets will be ready to use.
  5. Receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each for a total of $300, and keep any winnings generated from those bonus bets.

More Missouri pre-launch offers

Make sure to check out what other sportsbooks like FanDuel, BetMGM, and Fanatics are offering for pre-launch offers below:

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Fanatics

Welcome Bonus

Up to $500 in bonus bets

Score $300 in bonus bets

Up to $1,600 back in bonuses

Up to $3,000 in FanCash

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

No code required 

Bonus Form

$500 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

$3,000 in FanCash

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$50

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$1

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

365 days

