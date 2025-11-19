DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Pre-Launch Offer: Sign Up to Get $300 in Bonus Bets
Missouri sportsbook promos are kicking off early, and DraftKings is leading the way. New users who register before Nov. 30 can lock in $300 in bonus bets ahead of the state’s official launch on Dec. 1. No promo code or deposit is required — just complete your signup during the pre-launch window. It’s an easy way for Missouri bettors to get a jump on the action and secure one of the top early offers before online sports betting goes live.
You won’t need a DraftKings Missouri promo code to access this pre-launch offer. New users who sign up before Dec. 1 will automatically receive 12 bonus bets valued at $25 each, $300 total, ready to use when Missouri sports betting officially goes live on Dec. 1. Register now, as this pre-launch offer is only good up until Nov. 30.
Key terms for this DraftKings Missouri offer:
- Users must be 21 or older, be new DraftKings customers, and be located in Missouri.
- Bonus bets may take up to 72 hours to appear if there are any technical issues.
- Winnings from bonus bets are paid out as cash but do not include the bonus stake.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
How to claim your DraftKings Missouri promo
Claiming this DraftKings Missouri offer takes only a few minutes. There’s no promo code and no extra steps, just follow the process below to lock in $300 in bonus bets before Missouri’s launch, which takes place on Dec. 1:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook using the links in this article before Dec. 1, and enter your personal information.
- Complete your registration — no deposit or wager is required to qualify for the pre-launch bonus.
- Choose your bonus token during signup.
- When Missouri sports betting goes live on Dec. 1, your bonus bets will be ready to use.
- Receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each for a total of $300, and keep any winnings generated from those bonus bets.
To learn more about this operator, see our full DraftKings review.
More Missouri pre-launch offers
Make sure to check out what other sportsbooks like FanDuel, BetMGM, and Fanatics are offering for pre-launch offers below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$500 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$3,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$50
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.