DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Pre-Launch Offer: Sign Up to Get $300 in Bonus Bets
Missouri sportsbook promos are starting early, with DraftKings taking the lead. New users who sign up before Nov. 30 can claim $300 in bonus bets ahead of the state’s official sports betting launch on Dec. 1. No promo code or deposit is needed on DraftKings; all new bettors need to do is complete their registration during the pre-launch period. It’s an easy way for Missouri bettors to get ahead and grab one of the top early offers before online sports betting officially begins.
DraftKings Missouri promo code pre-launch details
No DraftKings Missouri promo code is required to activate this Missouri sports betting pre-launch offer. New users who register before Dec. 1 will get 12 bonus bets, each worth $25, and totaling $300 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will be available once Missouri sports betting launches on Dec. 1.
Key terms for this DraftKings new-user Missouri promo:
- Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours if any technical issues occur.
- Winnings from bonus bets do not include the original bonus stake.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
- This offer is available to new users aged 21 or older.
How to claim your DraftKings Missouri promo
Claiming this DraftKings Missouri offer is quick and simple. No DraftKings Missouri promo code is needed, and registering can be done in minutes — just follow the instructions below to secure $300 in bonus bets before Missouri launches on Dec. 1.
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook using the links in this article before Dec. 1, and enter your personal information.
- Complete your registration — no deposit or wager is required to qualify for the pre-launch bonus.
- Choose your bonus token during signup.
- When Missouri sports betting goes live on Dec. 1, your bonus bets will be ready to use.
- Receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each for a total of $300, and keep any winnings generated from those bonus bets.
To learn more about this operator, see our full DraftKings review.
More Missouri pre-launch offers
Make sure to check out what other sportsbooks like FanDuel, BetMGM, and Fanatics are offering for pre-launch offers below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$500 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$3,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$50
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.