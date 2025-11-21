DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Pre-Launch Offer: Sign Up to Get $300 in Bonus Bets
DraftKings is kicking off one of the most exciting Missouri sportsbook promos ahead of the state’s official launch. With the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer, new users who register before Nov. 30 can claim $300 in bonus bets with no deposit required. This pre-launch offer gives Missouri bettors an early advantage, allowing them to enter the online sports betting market on Dec. 1 with bonus value already secured.
DraftKings Missouri promo code pre-launch details
You don’t need a code to claim the DraftKings Missouri sign-up bonus during the pre-launch period. New users who register before Dec. 1 will automatically receive 12 bonus bets valued at $25 each, for a total of $300 in bonus bets. These bets will be available to use when Missouri sports betting officially launches.
Key terms for this DraftKings Missouri sign-up bonus:
- Bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours if any technical issues occur during the pre-launch period.
- Winnings from bonus bets include only the profit; the original bonus stake is not returned.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
- This offer is available exclusively to new users who are 21 years of age or older.
- The pre-launch offer is only valid for registrations completed before Nov. 30, 2025.
How to claim your pre-launch DraftKings Missouri promo
Claiming the DraftKings Missouri offer is quick and simple. No promo code or additional steps are needed — just follow these instructions to secure $300 in bonus bets before Missouri’s official launch on Dec. 1:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook using the links provided in this article and enter your personal details.
- Complete your account setup—no deposit or wager is required to qualify for the pre-launch bonus.
- Select your bonus token during sign-up.
- Once Missouri sports betting goes live on Dec. 1, your bonus bets will be ready to use.
- Receive 12 bonus bets valued at $25 each, totaling $300, and keep any winnings generated from these bets.
For a more detailed overview of this sportsbook, check out our full DraftKings review.
Compare Missouri pre-launch offers
Check out how DraftKings compares to other Missouri pre-launch, and claim more below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$500 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$3,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$50
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.