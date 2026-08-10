DraftKings Promo Code: $150 Bonus Bets for MLB & WNBA on Monday, August 10

Max. $150 issued as 6 $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours), are single-use and non-withdrawable. Reward issued $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days. Stake removed from payout.

New users can claim $150 in bonus bets with a minimal deposit and qualifying wager.

The DraftKings Offer: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets

DraftKings is offering new users $150 in bonus bets with a straightforward welcome promotion. You can activate this offer within minutes by making a $5 deposit and placing a $5 qualifying wager on any sports betting market. No promo code entry is required; the offer applies automatically when you sign up through our exclusive link.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $150 in bonus bets. You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process. The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus. Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Why This DraftKings Promo Code Stands Out

Low Investment

You can lock in this offer without breaking the bank. A $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager create a low barrier to entry that makes the promotion accessible to all users. You do not have to risk much for a substantial payout.

Bet Type and Market Flexibility

DraftKings allows you to use the bonus across all sports and most markets. You can choose bets that match your strategy instead of forcing a wager you are uncomfortable with, such as a long-shot parlay.

Unique Bonus Structure

DraftKings issues the bonus in equal portions of $25 over 14 days. This structure allows you to spread the bonus across multiple future wagers, which increases your chances of making a profit and further building your bankroll.

Automatic Promo Code Application

You do not need to enter a DraftKings promo code during registration. The offer will be applied to your account automatically when you click through our exclusive link.

How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to secure your $150 bonus bets for Monday, August 10 action:

Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. Get bonus: Receive $150 in bonus bets issued as six $25 bonus bets. You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days.

Visit DraftKings to claim your welcome offer

This promotion is available to new DraftKings users only. Please review all terms and conditions on the DraftKings website before placing any wagers. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling website.