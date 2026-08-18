DraftKings Promo Code: $150 Bonus Bets for MLB & WNBA on Tuesday, August 18

New users can claim $150 in bonus bets through the latest DraftKings welcome offer. Once you create your account and complete the qualifying steps outlined below, you can activate the bonus within five minutes.

Max. $150 issued as 6 $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours), are single-use and non-withdrawable. Reward issued $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days. Stake removed from payout.

Offer Details

Make a minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. The DraftKings promo code will automatically apply once you meet these requirements.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $150 in bonus bets.

You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the DraftKings new-user offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Why This DraftKings Promo Code Stands Out

Low Investment

You can lock in the DraftKings promo code without breaking the bank. Simply make an initial deposit of $5 and wager at least $5. It's a low barrier to entry that makes it accessible to all users. You don't have to risk much for a strong payout.

Bet Type and Market Flexibility

Since DraftKings lets you use the bonus across all sports and most markets, you can choose bets that match your strategy instead of forcing a wager that you're uncomfortable with, like a long-shot parlay.

Unique Bonus Structure

DraftKings issues the bonus in equal portions over time. This allows you to spread it across multiple future wagers, which increases your chances of making a profit and further increasing your bankroll.

Automatic Promo Code Application

Don't worry about entering the DraftKings promo code during registration. It will be applied to your account automatically when you click through our exclusive link.

How to Claim the $150 DraftKings Bonus

You can secure the current $150 DraftKings bonus in minutes by following these steps:

Sign up: Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account with our exclusive link. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on Tuesday, August 18 games. Get bonus: You'll receive $150 via six $25 bonus bets, distributed as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days.

Tuesday, August 18 Betting Slate

Tuesday's slate features a full MLB board and a two-game WNBA card. The MLB schedule includes matchups such as Yankees-Orioles, Blue Jays-Rays, Marlins-Phillies, Padres-Mets, Diamondbacks-Red Sox, Braves-Twins, Mariners-Brewers, White Sox-Cubs, Cardinals-Reds, and Dodgers-Rockies. On the WNBA side, Fever-Tempo and Sparks-Sun provide additional betting opportunities.

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